Better Call Saul: Heisenberg’s cameo in the AMC drama that fans didn’t notice

Better Call Saul, the series that serves as a prequel to the crime drama Breaking Bad, has just premiered its season 6 through the AMC broadcast network this Monday, April 18, with two premiere episodes as scheduled. The series picked up where the fifth installment left off, as fans wait for Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to make a guest appearance with the final episodes.

Since it premiered in 2015, Better Call Saul has featured several characters from the original series Breaking Bad in its cast, which are key in the story of Jimmy McGill later becoming the criminal lawyer known as Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). . Gustavo Fring and Mike Ehrmantraut, among others, are part of this long journey that will culminate in the sixth season.

While the final episodes of Better Call Saul will also bring back Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, the AMC crime drama throughout its run hasn’t stopped making direct references to Breaking Bad; since as a prequel, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould included important winks while narrating the fate of Saul Goodman, who was first met in season 2 of the original series.

An example of this is a bottle of aged sapphire tequila that appears in the stories of the two AMC dramas. In Breaking Bad, Gustavo Fring poisons a bottle of the drink to get revenge on Juarez cartel boss Don Eladio. This same blue bottle appears in Better Call Saul when Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler swindle stockbroker Ken Wins, who also appeared in the main series.

As well as this reference, there are many that appear in Better Call Saul over time on AMC. For example, Saul Goodman’s “give me a dollar” stunt is one of the first things he is seen doing in Breaking Bad. The money legally binds Saul to Jesse and Walt, granting them attorney-client privilege. Finally, it was in Better Call Saul that fans learned that this technique was taught to them by Kim Wexler in the season three episode “Witness.”

But, perhaps one of the most important Breaking Bad references Better Call Saul ever made, was when in the series that follows the life of Saul Goodman, Heisenberg himself made a cameo without some fans noticing. The jacket and hat of the man Walter White transformed into in the original drama hang on a coat rack in the prequel during a shot at the courthouse reception. While Heisenberg doesn’t appear in the timeline yet, this is one of the major winks that was given as a gift from Gilligan and Gould.