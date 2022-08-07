Better call Saul: Gene’s Mustache is deeper than you think

Attention: SPOILERS for episode 11 of season 6 “Better call Saul.”

Running away from the law, Saul Goodman must take on a new look, as well as a new image in “Better Call Saul”; however, his mustache, when he is Gene Takavich, actually has a much deeper meaning. The sixth season of “Better Call Saul” proves that even when Gene has to escape from his life as Jimmy McGill and then as Saul Goodman, he still can’t escape from who he really is. This becomes more obvious than ever when Gene continues to pull scams with Jeff and Buddy, even if they are complete amateurs.

Season 6 of “Better Call Saul,” episode 11 of “Breaking Bad,” juggles different timelines to finally give viewers cameos by Walter White Bryan Cranston and Jesse Pinkman Aaron Paul. Their “Better Call Saul” scene with Saul actually takes place in the season 8 episode “Breaking Bad”. Although separate timelines help link the events of “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad,” they are also simultaneously used to emphasize the similarities between the two main characters.

Gene’s mustache in “Better Call Saul” is another way the prequel connects Gene with Walter White, who wore a mustache at the beginning of the season of “Breaking Bad.” Since Gene lives a normal life in Omaha, Nebraska, since he works as a manager at Cinnabon, his position echoes Walter White when he was an ordinary chemistry teacher. Both men work jobs for which they are overqualified; they are visually unsuspecting, and as a result, people sometimes step on them. Walt and Jean are both unhappy with this lifestyle and therefore turn to their talents to achieve immoral goals.

Why is Gene the same as Walter White

In a previously unseen conversation between Saul and Mike about Walter during the events of the second season of the TV series Breaking Bad, there is a very self-conscious phrase from the writers “Better call Saul.” Mike strongly advises Saul not to work with Walter because he is an “amateur” with Mike. correctly predicts Walt’s death and fall in Breaking Bad. Saul ignores this advice, but to reassure Mike, he agrees, saying, “A guy with a mustache like that probably doesn’t make many good life choices.” In both cases, this line sounds plausible. After Mike has assessed Walter, Saul already knows that Walter is in danger. Of course, it’s ironic that this line eventually becomes applicable to himself on Jin’s timeline. This is another self-fulfilling prophecy in the films “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad”. Another example is what Saul says near the end of Breaking Bad: “If I’m lucky, then in a month, at best, I’ll be running a Cinnabon in Omaha.”

The reason why both of these predictions in “Better Call Saul” about Saul and Walter White come true is that they are deliberately acting against their best instincts. Walter was always aware of the risks associated with drug trafficking, given that his son-in-law Hank Schrader was an agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration. However, his pride won out. In Saul’s case, he is acting against his best instincts on the gene timeline. Despite trying to lead a modest life, his scam with Jeff at the mall and a distraught phone call with Kim forced him to turn to crime again. He decides to do it even when he knows the consequences, having already paid for them in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Both Walter and Jean prefer to puzzle for the same reason: they like it, and they are good at it.