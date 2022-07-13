“Better Call Saul” FINALLY Explains the Lalo/Ignacio Line from Breaking Bad

Warning: Spoilers for “Better Call Saul,” season 6, Episode 8, “Point and Shoot.”

In season 6, “Better Call Saul”, the Breaking Bad Lalo/Ignacio line is finally explained. A few years before Lalo Salamanca became a menacing villain in Better Call Saul, this character was mentioned in a fragmentary line of dialogue in an early Breaking Bad episode, Better Call Saul. There is a scene in this episode in which Walt and Jesse intimidate Saul Goodman by kidnapping him and holding him at gunpoint in the desert. Begging for his life, Saul exclaims: “It wasn’t me! It was Ignacio, he’s the one!” before asking Walt and Jesse if Lalo sent them to kill him.

Ignacio Varga, also known as Nacho, was one of the main characters of the film “Better Call Saul”, who actively participated in the cartel storyline. Especially when Tony Dalton joined the cast of Better Call Saul as Lalo, many viewers predicted that the spin-off would show the backstory of Saul’s line in Breaking Bad. This has been the subject of numerous discussions over the years, but “Better Call Saul” has never brought clarity. But as the series reaches the finish line, the line is explained.

At the beginning of “Point and Shoot,” when Lalo ties Jimmy to a chair, he tells his lawyer about the attempted murder at the end of season 5, “Better Call Saul.” Lalo mentions that Nacho let the attackers into his house and points out that Nacho was the one who introduced Jimmy to Lalo. It is implied that Lalo partially blames Jimmy for the assassination, believing that he was in league with Nacho. Jimmy immediately denies any involvement.

“Better Call Saul” won’t create a hole in the plot of Lalo/Ignacio “Breaking Bad”

Of course, Lalo dies in “Point and Shoot,” raising the question of why Jimmy thought Lalo was stalking him so many years later. Jimmy and Kim learn about Lalo’s fate directly from Mike, but it is clear that Jimmy does not fully believe it. After all, earlier in the season Jimmy was told that Lalo had been killed, only for Lalo to show up at his house and shoot Howard in front of his eyes. It’s understandable why Jimmy is so nervous about Lalo. Having once seen Lalo cheat death, Jimmy doesn’t miss the opportunity to do it again. Since Jimmy didn’t see the body, even Mike’s words aren’t enough to calm him down. This means that, unfortunately, Jimmy was afraid for the rest of his life that the dead man would take revenge on him for something he did not do.

Since its debut in 2015, the series “Better Call Saul” has emerged from the shadow of its predecessor and is itself one of the best shows on television. However, when “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” occupy the same universe, viewers are always interested to see how they are connected to each other, and the Lalo/Ignacio line was one of the biggest pieces of connective tissue. Given Vince Gilligan’s strong attention to detail, it’s not surprising that he was able to recoup it in a way that added significant context to Breaking Bad without creating any continuity issues in hindsight. “Better Call Saul” is actually better than the previous scene of “Breaking Bad”, because when viewed again, the audience fully understands the horror that Jimmy experienced and the constant state of fear in which he is.