Better Call Saul: Fans Are Disappointed That Final Season Isn’t Coming Soon

It’s been a long journey, but now that AMC has renewed Better Call Saul for one final season, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) is finally in the final stretch to become the Saul Goodman we know from Breaking Bad. But while fans may be happy that there is less to go, the latest news was not so encouraging when it comes to the release date.

Unfortunately, February 2022 will not see the release of Better Call Saul season 6. At least, not that we know of at the time of this writing. When a new season is announced for any show, we get a release date announcement, a teaser trailer, and that’s followed by at least two full-length trailers.

All of this is done well in advance, I would say 5-6 weeks before release. Following these unwritten rules, it is very unlikely that AMC will surprise us with a new season. Production delays and actor Bob Odenkirk’s health issues have led to yet another release delay.

What could happen this month, however, is AMC releasing the premiere date for the next (and final) season. If Better Call Saul season 6 is set to premiere in early 2022, March is the last month to give fans solid information and we believe that the network along with Netflix are looking for the best premiere date based on other releases. Needless to say, fans are getting a little impatient here.

When is Better Call Saul season 6 coming out in 2022?

A tweet shares that the cast and crew of Better Call Saul will be attending PaleyFest 2022 on April 9, 2022. The assumption is that we will get a release date announcement and maybe a full official trailer in April during this festival and all the bets are being destined to have the series ready by 10=%.

AMC will most likely hold back both the trailer and the release date until April 9, 2022, at PaleyFest. It seems excessive for the fans, but they will have to wait. Why keep fans in the dark for so long? Two more months without news? We’re hoping that’s not the case and keeping our fingers crossed for some news in February, be it a release date announcement or at least an image (we’ll really accept anything at this point).