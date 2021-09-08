Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk Returns To Recording After Heart Attack

Through his social networks, actor Bob Odenkirk (Anonymous) confirmed that he is back in the recordings of Better Caul Saul after being hospitalized in July this year for a heart attack.

In a post published this Wednesday (08), Bob Odenkirk celebrated his return to work and reassured fans about his health, which became the target of concern when the actor suffered a sudden faint on the set of Better Caul Saul . Renovated and recovered, he appears to be well and ready to continue the plot of lawyer Jimmy McGill, who later becomes known as Saul Goodman, a name used in the series Breaking Bad.

“Back to work on Better Call Saul! I am so happy to be here and live this specific life surrounded by such good people. By the way, this is professional makeup artist Cheri Montesanto making me not so ugly for filming!”

Postponed to 2022, the sixth and final season of Better Caul Saul will feature 13 episodes and still have no confirmed release date.