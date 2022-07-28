Better Call Saul Bob Odenkirk Reflects on His Heart Attack with a Sweet Message to Fans

In July last year, actor Bob Odenkirk unexpectedly had a heart attack during the filming of the movie “Better Call Saul.” News of the terrible health situation hit the Internet pretty quickly, and since his future was in question, fans responded with a massive outpouring of support. Now, a year later, Odenkirk reflects on all the support he has received, and he has responded to fans with a touching note.

The 59-year-old actor took to Twitter to reflect on his situation and greet all the unnamed people who gave him a “wave of goodwill and warmth.” You can check out his thoughtful note below…

Thank you, whoever you are. A year ago on this day, I briefly flirted with “quietus”, and this caused a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will always feel unworthy of it. I will also always be grateful and try to convey this. Thanks. The answer is not needed.

Bob Odenkirk spoke publicly about what happened during a health emergency a few months ago. The Emmy Award winner was on the set of the movie “Better Call Saul”, where he had a heart attack. Partners in the film Rhea Seahorn and Patrick Fabian immediately alerted medical workers Angie Meyer and Rosa Estrada, who performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and even used a defibrillator. Odenkirk recovered after three attempts with a defibrillator and was taken to the hospital, where he eventually made a full recovery.

And because Odenkirk’s work has so many fans, and probably because he was young and seemed so healthy, the collective reaction to his heart attack on the Internet was complete shock and sadness. Co-star Michael McKean, longtime collaborator David Cross and many others sent messages of hope and strength, and hundreds of thousands of fans joined them in their wishes. Odenkirk later said in a podcast (opens in a new tab) that he wasn’t shown any messages for weeks while he was recovering, but he said he would spend the rest of his life thinking and appreciating all that love. .

The latest season of the series “Better Call Saul” is currently being broadcast on AMC. The series, which officially ends on August 15, consists of three episodes. The reaction to the entire show has been extremely positive: six Emmy Award nominations in the Outstanding Drama Series category, as well as numerous nominations for various brilliant actors, including Bob Odenkirk.

In addition to “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad,” from which he split, Odenkirk has spent his career doing a variety of things, and has a ton of great movies and TV show appearances. He started out as a writer and has worked on a variety of projects, including The Simpsons, Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show. He also starred in the TV series “Mr. Show” with David Cross and played many supporting roles in movies. More recently, he has also moved into the action genre, starring in the movie “Nobody”, and he has other exciting projects on the horizon. I hope he has a few more decades of incredible performances ahead of him.