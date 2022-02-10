Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk finally reveals what happened to his heart attack

The Emmy-nominated actor, Bob Odenkirk, spoke about the terrible experience he lived in July 2021 on the film sets of the last season of Better Call Saul, assuring that he has learned from all his co-stars for what happened that fateful day because he does not remember very well what happened.

During a recent interview for the New York Times, Bob Odenkirk revealed that he himself does not remember the heart attack, he only remembers that he was filming some scenes of the final season of the program and after finishing them he went to do some exercises on his bicycle:

“We were shooting a scene, we had been shooting all day and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer. I went to play the Cubs game and rode my exercise bike, and I fell.”

Miraculously, when the actor fell from his bike, his Better Call Saul co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian were nearby, who quickly alerted other members of the production about what had happened to Odenkirk, receiving immediate help from the staff. program health.

“Rhea said I started turning blue-gray right away,”

In addition, Odenkirk assured that they connected him to an automatic defibrillator to try to recover his normal pulse, and then he was transported to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery the next morning, because he had plaque problems in his heart, affecting the blood flow from it.

“[Doctors] inflated the balloons and broke up that plaque and left stents in two places.”

According to the actor, he was already aware of the plaque problem in his heart since 2018, but decided to take the “wait and see” approach, because some of the doctors who performed the MRI did not entirely agree with the problem. treatment that he had to undergo, especially since he was in good health until last year.

Despite his heart attack, Odenkirk returned to the production sets of Better Call Saul two months later to complete filming for the show’s sixth and final season. However, the actor feels a bit grateful that he doesn’t remember exactly what happened after falling off the bike, but now he is taking care of his health properly.

A recent promotional video for the final season of Better Call Saul has hinted at the show’s release date, which according to rumors among fans could set March as its start date.