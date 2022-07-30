Better Call Saul: 10 quotes that perfectly describe Saul

The Season 6 finale of Better Call Saul is airing on August 15, and fans are dying to see the wrap-up to one of their favorite shows. Better Call Saul has been an intriguing and satisfying prequel to Breaking Bad, focusing on how Jimmy McGill transformed into Saul Goodman.

Saul Goodman is a very interesting and complex character that draws audiences in with his actions and words. His mixed-up morals are somewhat relatable, seeing as he’s just a man trying to accomplish his dreams. As a compelling anti-hero, Jimmy illustrates a familiar fall from grace as he makes consecutive poor decisions that lead him down a tempting and sinister path, and many of his quotes and questionable actions perfectly illustrate his character development and inner conflict.

“Perfection Is The Enemy Of Perfectly Adequate”

Throughout the show, Jimmy gets fed up with the impossible expectations from his job and his brother. Eventually, the pressure from those around him pushes him to be more manipulative and even less trustworthy as a lawyer. By giving in to pressure and the suspicious opportunities to be more successful, Jimmy slowly starts his famous decline into a villain.

This quote sums up the amount of faith that Jimmy has in himself and the standard he holds for his career. He was never trying to be a perfect upholder of the law. Jimmy valued effort and making a name for himself, knowing full well that he wouldn’t be perfect at it like his brother, Chuck, claimed to be.

“Hail Satan. I Submit To The Dark Side.”

Jimmy’s travels from anti-hero to lowkey villain in Better Call Saul were extremely gradual. The entire premise of Better Call Saul is to paint a picture of how a good man can be drawn into the riches and spoils that accompany a criminal life. By the end of the character’s history, it’s almost impossible to compare Jimmy McGill with Saul Goodman due to the significant personality change.

Jimmy’s moral decline into Saul Goodman is quite subtle at the beginning of the show. In this quote, Jimmy is mocking his brother for his endless support for the law office HHM. Even as a joke, Jimmy associates legit law practice as the enemy and something that one would slave his life away for, which is not a great outlook on one’s career.

“Money Is The Point!”

Jimmy had many opportunities to cling to the straight and narrow. When his license was suspended, he decided to stick with his alter ego Saul Goodman and go back to the sketchy clientele he had previously. Fueled by power-hungry tendencies and the possibility of financial gain, Saul did anything necessary to climb the social ladder to success.

By making deals with gangsters, Saul’s net worth was easily tens of millions. There were many people in Jimmy’s life that pushed him to become Saul Goodman. From Nacho to Lalo to Chuck, every person he encountered unfortunately compelled him down a darker character path where he valued money, power, and greed over anything else.

“I Pretend Not To Care, But He’s My Brother. How Can I Not?”

Chuck is a constant bully to Jimmy and didn’t think he should be allowed to practice law. He was jealous of Jimmy’s charisma, and because their mom loved Jimmy more. Even though at first Chuck is more successful than Jimmy in every way, he clings to childhood hatred and mistrust of his younger brother all the way to his resentful end.

Throughout the show, Chuck suffers from Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity and is eventually forced to retire from his practice of law. Although Jimmy often disregarded the law, he did not ignore what fond feelings were left for his brother. This quote brings out the humanity and empathy that Jimmy had before his negative character slope.

“I’m Gonna Be A Damn Good Lawyer And People Are Gonna Know About It.”

Jimmy was extremely smart, despite what low standards other people had for him. Even his brother didn’t give him enough credit. It took a lot of intelligence to con people out of their money through crazy schemes, which is something that Jimmy was extremely successful at.

Jimmy had the making of a great lawyer which was recognized by a few other key characters. This quote shows not only his ambition, but gives the audience a peek into the plans Jimmy had for himself. He wanted success and recognition, regardless of how he got it.

“I Know What Stopped Me. And You Know What? It’s Never Stopping Me Again.”

Jimmy has a few quotes that are completely out of character, but this quote represents a major switch in his moral compass. The regret of not taking the money that he had free access to after a job haunted him, and all he could trace his decision back to was “it was the right thing to do”. Suddenly, that wasn’t enough of a reason for Jimmy.

Jimmy slowly transformed into Saul Goodman by giving into his greed one instance at a time. From the day he said this quote, Jimmy did hold back when it came to breaking the law and “fixing” things for his clients. This certainly gained him his coveted reputation and immense financial success.

“If I Had To Do It All Over Again, I Would Maybe Do Some Things Differently.”

Jimmy McGill has one of the best character arcs in Better Call Saul. The rise of his influence followed by the rapid decline that is illustrated in Breaking Bad is captivating for viewers. As a huge antihero in the series, Jimmy is extremely relatable and shows that any person can fall from grace with sufficient temptation.

This quote and the way it was received do an excellent job at showing the audience the reasoning behind Jimmy’s inner turmoil. When he admits to his brother that he has regrets about his life decisions, Jimmy is met with cruelty and belittlement. It’s no wonder that Jimmy dives further into criminal life when that’s all that was expected of him from the start.

“I’m Not Good At Building Sh*t You Know? I’m Excellent At Tearing It Down.”

It is evident throughout the show that Jimmy has some issues regarding his self-worth. Due to his lack of respect for the law, his actions and words illustrate just how broken Jimmy is. This path of self-destruction is fueled by the promise of success and money if he continues to dig himself deeper in his criminal ways.

Through some analysis, fans agree that every negative voice in Jimmy’s mind traces back to Chuck. Early in his life, he fed into the idea that he is not somebody to build things. He chooses a life of tearing things down, even though people closest to him always believed he had more good inside of him than destructive.

“I’m Number One On Your Speed Dial, Right Next To Your Drug Dealer.”

This quote perfectly sums up Saul’s clientele. As soon as Saul successfully got Lalo out of jail, criminals came out of the woodwork to be represented by Saul Goodman. The reputation for himself that Saul crafted made him an exceptionally successful and crooked criminal defense lawyer.

Morals were off the table, as Saul felt they only held him back from true success. The moment Jimmy dedicated his career and life to sweeping criminal misdeeds under the rug was the moment that he sealed his fate. Regardless, Saul shows in this quote that he knows exactly who he’s dealing with and he couldn’t care less about whose side he was on.

“Got To Look Successful To Be Successful.”

Saul understood the importance of looking and conveying confidence in business from early on. Whether it was conning people in his early life to his time as a criminal defense lawyer, Saul recognized that success follows conviction. He began applying this mindset in every aspect of his life, which brought him to the top.

Saul Goodman is the perfect example of a man who would do anything to achieve what he was working for. He didn’t care to address the inner turmoil he experienced from his cons. All that Saul valued was a superficial appearance of success and all the money he wanted to drown his sorrows in. He was extremely successful in his endeavor, all the way to his bitter end.