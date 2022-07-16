Better Call Saul: 10 characters who deserved better

“Better Call Saul” is coming to an end as the sixth and final season wraps up, and as Saul and Kim recover from Howard’s death and Kim is almost forced to kill Gus Fring at the hands of the now also dead Lalo, it’s likely to be a bloodbath. before the final.

Throughout the series, some characters have come and gone, and some, as Breaking Bad fans know, will survive. But with a few flash forwards taking place outside of the Breaking Bad timeline, fans know a thing or two about the future of characters like Jimmy/Saul. And it is obvious that some, in the past and present, deserved much more than they received.

Saul

Although the true end of Jimmy, one of the funniest characters in Better Call Saul, has yet to be seen and hopefully will be revealed in the finale, fans know that after working with Gus Fring and Walter White for a while, Saul went on the run. and take cover. Running a Cinnabon store in a mall in Omaha (a strangely accurate prediction he made at the beginning of the series “Breaking Bad”), he lives every day in fear.

Despite all his misdeeds, Jimmy deserved better. He made mistakes, but he tried to get better. And although sometimes his “I” hindered him on the way, at other times the lack of respect or faith in him that he could change pushed him to continue on the same crooked path. If someone had been there for Jimmy to tell him that he was capable of more and to guide him on the right path, his life might have turned out differently.

Kim

Many of the terrible things that happened to Kim were her own actions. Despite the fact that I had a great job and power, even finding satisfaction in doing good for people who deserved it, it wasn’t enough. Kim craved thrills. This was partly due to her troubled upbringing and her mother, who had a penchant for the same, as evidenced by the scenes of memories.

However, as an adult, Kim was able to change her life and become a better person, and she was on her way to that. If she hadn’t had Jimmy in mind, she might have continued in the same vein and found true satisfaction in her pro bono work. Faced with a literal fork in the road, she found that the push for a risky life with Jimmy was too strong, and left behind potentially huge opportunities.

Howard

Howard, one of the smartest lawyers in the series “Better Call Saul”, did not deserve all that was done to him. Although he was pompous and arrogant, he was also charming, thoughtful and kind. He didn’t treat people disrespectfully: he was just of a different economic caliber and behaved accordingly. Sometimes from ignorance.

He didn’t deserve to die for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. But even after his death, his name is tarnished. Mike has plans to make it look like suicide, and he instructed Jimmy and Kim to posthumously present him as a drug addict. At least after his death, something could be done to clear Howard’s name and let the world know that he was a good guy, and not the monster that Jimmy and Kim tried to present him with.

Chuck

Even if Chuck was one of the least favorite characters of “Better Call Saul,” fans should feel some sympathy for him. It was clear that he had grown up envying his younger, troublesome brother. While Chuck was away, achieving high grades in school and doing great things, Jimmy was engaged in fraud that affected his parents’ business, and this infuriated Chuck.

He had the right to be angry when all the attention went to his son, who caused trouble and did not do well, and he did not get any. It was so debilitating that Chuck developed a mental illness that seriously affected his adult life. Although he never wanted to give Jimmy the benefit of the doubt without seeing everything Chuck went through as a child, it’s easy to judge and say that his actions and terrible words towards Jimmy were unjustified.

Nacho

Nacho was mentioned in Breaking Bad, but he’s never been seen, and now fans know why. He was a good guy stuck in bad things that he couldn’t get out of. Despite all this, Nacho seemed to be the only one with a conscience. All he cared about was his father and his protection, so much so that he agreed to be killed as long as Mike promised that his father would be taken care of.

Nacho had one of the most valiant deaths in the series, which also became one of the loudest sensations of the 6th season of “Better Call Saul”. Finally he spoke to Hector and told him that he had almost killed him. He was the only one who was willing to go against Lalo, and he sacrificed himself in the name of the family. Fans wanted Mike to find a way to help Nacho escape to safety.

Hector

Hector wasn’t exactly a resilient person. He was the leader of a drug cartel, a tyrant and a murderer. However, no one deserves to be in his place. While Nacho intended to kill him, a mixture of drugs eventually caused Hector to have a stroke, which left him paralyzed, unable to walk or speak. He couldn’t move anything