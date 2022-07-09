Better Call Saul: 10 “Breaking Bad” characters who still need to appear

“Better Call Saul” has become as exciting and shocking as “Breaking Bad,” and the trailer for season 6, part 2, hints at even bigger surprises. But along with the shocking value of character assassination and the simmering war between Lalo and Gus beneath the surface, the byproduct expanded the Breaking Bad universe in ways fans couldn’t have imagined.

The show also brought back favorite characters from the original series, but some have yet to be seen, and there are only a few episodes left for their appearance. Between characters who would logically fit into a procedural law series and fan favorites who just need to come back for a fan service, a lot of characters need to be squeezed into the last six episodes.

Ted Beneke

While fans would love to see the return of Breaking Bad’s most outrageous and exciting characters, it’s more likely that quieter and less aggressive criminal characters will appear. After all, this is still a procedural and legal series. Ted Beneke committed all sorts of scams in the original series, so it’s not hard to believe that he could have appeared in court at some point in the last few episodes for exactly this reason.

Ted never learned from his mistakes, nor did the Kettlemans, who immediately returned to cheating immediately after they were caught and accused of such things. It’s easy to imagine Kim delivering one of her harsh speeches in front of Ted, demanding that he stop his dirty business ethics, only for him to completely ignore it.

Tortuga

Danny Trejo appears in almost everything, in movies or on television, and it seems that he can’t refuse anything that passes through his agent’s office. So it’s no surprise that Trejo was one of the first recognizable Hollywood actors to play in Breaking Bad. However, Tortuga plays to the strengths of the actor, as he is not only a typical cartel gangster, but also has flair and theatricality.

Tortuga didn’t have much screen time in the series, as he was quickly decapitated, and his decapitated head was on top of the turtle as a message from the cartel to the Drug Enforcement Administration. However, the eccentric character may return in one form or another in “Better Call Saul”, whether it’s a run-in with Lalo or a request for Saul’s services.

Uncle Jack

After season 4 of Breaking Bad, fans thought it was impossible to imagine an antagonist who would pose a greater threat than Gustavo Fring, but creator Vince Gilligan handled it. Uncle Jack is a terrible neo—Nazi, and there’s nothing more satisfying than when Walter shot him in the head.

The character is so impressive that even his presence without any dialogue would make a truly heartbreaking moment in the last episodes of “Better Call Saul.” However, since Lalo is the main villain of the series, it’s hard to see where the Breaking Bad character could naturally fit in. But a couple of short scenes wouldn’t hurt too much, unlike Lalo or one of his people. Call Jack and his merry neo-Nazis to help in his war with Gus.

Marie Schroeder

Marie’s other half, Hank Schroeder, had already appeared in the extra show, and it was one of the most exciting extended cameos the show has featured so far. But Marie is just as loved as Hank, and she’s even more interesting.

At this point in the Breaking Bad universe, in which “Better Call Saul” is located, Marie would already be in the kleptomaniac phase by now, and she could be found in a jewelry store sneaking into a store in the series. It is not difficult to imagine how it will be filmed. In the classic Breaking Bad fashion, he hinted at the character by first showing her a purple dress before hearing her voice.

Patrick Kuby

Patrick Kuby (Bill Burr) is one of Saul’s henchmen and part of his A—team, and what makes him so interesting is that he looks pretty inept, but he always does his job no matter what. Fans have been waiting for Kuby to appear in the spin-off for years, and although Kuby’s other half, Hule (Lavelle Crawford), appeared in the series quite early in the third season and has been playing a recurring role ever since, Kuby has not yet shown his face.

Perhaps this has something to do with the fact that Burr has become one of the most popular comedians in the world, and his schedule is much more complicated than Crawford’s schedule. But if Kuby doesn’t appear in the latest episodes of Breaking Bad, even in a brief cameo, it will disappoint thousands of fans.

badger and skinny pete

Fans were thrilled when Badger and Skinny Pete appeared in Breaking Bad, regardless of whether they were arguing about the meaning of specific episodes of Star Trek or playing the piano surprisingly well. They even returned to El Camino, as they helped Jesse start a new life.

While the characters appear to be comic characters, it’s only a face, and all of their scenes are actually exceptionally deep and resonant.