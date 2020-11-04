Bets turned to Trump in US election

While the historical Presidential elections are continuing in full swing in the USA, the pointer turned to Trump in the “Who Will Win?” Bets made for US President Donald Trump and his Democrat opponent Joe Biden.

The American people go to the polls to elect their 46th president. In the elections continuing in full swing in the country, the pointer turned to Donald Trump in the bets titled “Who Will Win?”

While the rate of Trump in bets previously determined as 57.4 percent Joe Biden-42.1 percent Donald Trump, increased to 63.7 percent; Biden’s rate fell to 35.8 percent.

ONE PERSON IN THE UK PLAYED 5 MILLION DOLLAR BETS ON TRUMP

On the other hand, it was stated that an unnamed person in the UK bet 5 million dollars (42 million 339 thousand TL) on the possibility of Donald Trump winning the elections.

It is reported that if the person in question wins the bet, he will earn $ 15 million.



