Bethesda Will Shut Down Its Launcher On PC; What Will Happen To Their Games?

Bethesda‘s launcher on PC will close its doors permanently next May. The company encourages players to migrate their profile to Steam. Bethesda ends support for its launcher on PC. The American company confirms the closure during the next month of May: They encourage users to migrate their library to Steam, since it will be the one they will use from now on. We answer your questions if you are part of the platform.

How will you play the games you have on the Bethesda launcher and what will happen to your games?

Starting in April, Bethesda will allow you to migrate your library to your Steam account. All titles you own will become available at no additional cost on the Valve platform, including any other purchases you’ve made. Some of the saved games will transfer automatically; titles not supported for this feature will require a manual move. From the study they emphasize that they will share more details of the process once it is available.

What will happen to your coin stash in games like Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online?

The migration to your Steam profile will be complete and will include all paid virtual currencies that you have purchased.