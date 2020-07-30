Bethesda launches calendar for QuakeCon at Home event

Due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus around the world, in early March, we were faced with the news that E3 2020 was canceled and, with that, the conference that Bethesda would do during the event was also revoked and the company decided to do not make it an entirely digital event.

However, a few weeks ago the company decided to announce a new showcase and this time followed the standard adopted by several other companies when announcing it in a completely digital format. With that came QuakeCon at Home, which should present some information about several titles of the producer.

Now, the company has just released the complete schedule of the electronic games showcase, which will last for three days. All details about the exhibitions can be seen in the agenda below. However, it is important to note that all events are indicated with the Eastern Time Zone, but you can use the tool provided by this website to find out what the equivalent time will be in your region.

Based on the calendar, we can see that Bethesda will be presenting content related to Fallout 76, The Elder Scrolls Online, The Evil Within 2 and Doom Eternal. In addition, we can also wait for developer panels, e-sports competitions, charity events, celebrity appearances, among others.

The event is scheduled to start on the 7th of August and go until the 9th of the same month. It will be broadcast on Bethesda’s Twitch channel and more information can be seen on the official website of the digital showcase.



