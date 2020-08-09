Bethesda Launcher will distribute Quake 1 and 2 for free

This weekend, QuakeCon, for the first time in a totally digital way, is due to the recommendations of social distance.

The conference, as the name implies, deals with news from Bethesda’s Quake universe. And well, the developer has prepared some surprises for those who watch it and have its own launcher installed on the PC.

Today (09) users who log in with their Bethesda.net account on the launcher will receive a free copy of Quake 1. The company had promised that if the funds raised during the event reached US $ 10,000, it would also distribute Quake 2, and the good news is that the goal was hit.

So, at some point, whoever logs into the launcher today will also receive Quake 2 in the coming days. The cool thing is that the version to be distributed of this second game is the remodeling that works with Nvidia’s Ray Tracing technology. So, whoever has an RTX series card can revisit the game for a new experience.

It is always good to remember that the interested party must observe the minimum and recommended requirements before installation, to avoid frustrations with the experience. In this case, however, the games are lightweight and require little in terms of hardware.

It is also worth mentioning that the Epic Games Store has already released its free games for this week. This time there were three titles, including the game Sludge Life, developed by a Brazilian and published by Devolver Digital.



