Bethesda has Finally fixed the Main glitch in the Skyrim Anniversary Edition Menu

Bethesda has finally fixed a pretty serious glitch in the Anniversary Edition of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. Despite the fact that the role-playing game is considered one of the most profitable video games of all time, it has a reputation somewhat spoiled in places. In fact, it almost became a meme in itself, in which players demonstrate some of the most amusing problems they encountered while in Tamriel, and such glitches seem to exist years after the game’s release.

Even in the anniversary edition of Skyrim there are several bugs that break the game. Given that this re-release was released only last year, and the studio has implemented some additional features, such as Creation Club mods, many will be forgiven for thinking that Bethesda would have fixed some of the major defects that have plagued the game for almost 11 years. Fortunately, it looks like at least one specific problem has now been solved.

In a post on the Bethesda help page, the developer said that a recent update for Skyrim fixed a serious problem with the game, due to which some players could not access the main menu. It also gave errors from the mods menu and Creation Club. Up to this point, the developer has been giving advice on how to solve the problem, including turning off and unplugging the console, in this case the Xbox, and waiting 30 seconds before turning it back on. Otherwise, deleting some old saves and/or going offline was another solution. As one can imagine, this would be quite inconvenient for those who have encountered these problems.

No matter how game-breaking some bugs may be, in Skyrim you can encounter some useful glitches, for example, with a decrease in the recovery time between screams or, perhaps, with the most famous, placing a basket or a boiler over the seller’s head. so the player can steal without any consequences. Despite the usefulness of some of them, he still emphasizes how buggy an epic open-world game can sometimes be.

Now that The Elder Scrolls 6 is in development, although its completion is probably still a few years away, many in the gaming community are ready for the next game in the multi-year series. Skyrim has had a long shelf life, but many probably think it’s time to move on. It’s unknown if TES6 will be as full of bugs after release, but fans are well aware of the reputation of Bethesda games.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is already available for PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.