Bethesda game gets FPS Boost on Xbox Series S / X

In a note published on the Xbox website, it was confirmed that five Bethesda titles will be available starting this Monday (15th) with FPS Boost modes on the Xbox Series S / X, earning an increase in the frame rate from 30 fps to 60 fps .

According to Will Turtle, editor in chief of Xbox Wire, Dishonored: Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Prey, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 will have their performances optimized on Microsoft’s new generation consoles. At the moment, only the five games above will run at 60 fps on the machines, but it has already been confirmed that more Bethesda games will be improved in the coming weeks.

“In some cases, as there are higher graphics requirements to enable FPS Boost technology, we had to reduce the resolution of a game to ensure that it runs smoothly and runs very smoothly,” said the editor. “In these selected cases, such as Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 according to the story announcement, FPS Boost is not automatically enabled for Xbox Series X players. For all games that receive this update, players will see a clear indicator if a title is running FPS Boost. ”

FPS boost comes today to Dishonored: Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and Prey https://t.co/EIaYcRtlC0 pic.twitter.com/ZM8DTYPQ8u — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 15, 2021

Thus, to enable the function in games that do not use it automatically, it is necessary to access the “manage game” section and click on “compatibility options”, where it will be possible to turn on or off both the automatic HDR function and the FPS feature. Boost. And to confirm that the 60 fps are activated, just hold the Xbox button during the game, and the indicator should appear in the upper right corner, if the console is up to date.

The performance improvement applies both to purchased physical and digital media and to the Xbox Game Pass versions.