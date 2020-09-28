Bethesda Founder: “What Microsoft Owns

Christopher Weaver reflects on Xbox’s purchase of ZeniMax Media and hints that there will be at least some exclusive video games on Xbox.

Microsoft’s purchase of ZeniMax Media continues to be one of the main talking points in the video game industry. The surprising announcement implies the arrival of eight major studios to the Xbox Game Studios ecosystem, but we do not know how many of their next titles will be exclusive or if, on the contrary, some will also appear on competing consoles. The Bethesda founder, who left the company in 2002, believes announcing the move at this time is no accident.

“There are only a limited number of authentic AAA title creators”

Christopher Weaver, in a meeting with Inverse, considers that “it is not an accident that this announcement occurred so close to the announcement of PlayStation 5”, in addition to that it was just one day before the opening of reservations for Xbox Series X | S. “There are only a limited number of authentic creators of AAA titles”, referring to Bethesda, an expert in these types of releases with names like The Elder Scrolls, DOOM or Fallout, his trident of large licenses with millionaire sales. “What Microsoft owns, Sony cannot have”, he asserts, although his statements do not have to correspond to the negotiations that are taking place in the Redmond offices.

If we stick to official words, Microsoft has indicated that they will use a case-by-case study methodology; in other words, it is possible that the next Dishonored will be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem and that the next Fallout will see the light on all platforms; or vice versa. What is fully confirmed is that all upcoming video games from Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios will be released from day one on Xbox Game Pass.



