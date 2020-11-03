Bethesda: “Fallout 76 has made us better developers”

The company acknowledges the mistakes, but believes that the experience has helped them better connect with the community.

Bethesda has two video games exclusively online, The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76. Both titles have traveled a different path, but the latter has followed a path plagued with problems. Todd Howard, director and producer at Bethesda, has admitted in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz that they disappointed gamers, but maintains that they have learned from the experience, so it is possible that we will see more multiplayer titles in the future. “We certainly disappointed a lot of people,” he says. All in all, it has been “a positive experience. It has made us better developers and connected us more with our community ”.

The challenge of trying something new

In his words, they wanted to do “something different”, but “the audience does not always want something different.” And he adds: “This is not his fault, it is completely understandable. I think we did a bad job saying how different it was going to be. ” The truth is that Fallout 76 began its commercial journey with serious errors, so international criticism was not particularly forgiving. Still, over the months, Bethesda has tried to turn the tables and strived to improve the product with the new concepts implemented in its free expansion, Wastelanders.

“In the end, despite the problems and the well-deserved criticism we received, there were a lot of people playing. Not on the same scale as a normal Fallout, but millions of people told us there was something here, so we kept going, ”she continues. Howard is “immensely proud” of the team that has worked to polish the product to its fullest. “I don’t think there is a magic formula without discipline” to complete the job. The creative praises the role of the community, which he considers to have believed in them.

Fallout 76 is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



