Bethesda director gives more details on Starfield production

During the broadcast of Bethesda Joins Xbox – Roundtable this Thursday (11), the director of Bethesda Game Studios, Ashley Cheng, shared more details about the company’s new productions and updated fans on the development of Starfield.

In a conversation with leaders, Ashley Chang commented that Starfield’s production is in good hands, especially as it is directed by developers who have participated in other open-world RPG projects like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. In addition, the director made a point of extolling the partnership between her company and Xbox Game Studios, stressing that she cannot “think of a better place to be than here on the Xbox”.

“Today, the team working at Starfield worked on several open-world RPGs together. This shared and chemical experience does not happen overnight. It takes a long time and it is a lot of hard work,” said Cheng.

Unfortunately for fans, nothing but a The Elder Scrolls VI logo was mentioned on the live, suggesting that the title is still far from being officially revealed. Thus, Bethesda’s ad wave seems to be faithfully following the launch schedule, with Starfield arriving before the new entry into the RPG franchise.

