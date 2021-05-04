Bethesda Celebrates Star Wars Day With DOOM Art Inspired by the Saga

Bethesda: The company, now part of Xbox Game Studios, is working with Lucasfilm on the development of an Indiana Jones video game.May 4 is the official day of Star Wars, a day of celebrations, premieres and announcements. Bethesda has joined the party with an image that she has shared on Twitter, in which you can see the demon hunter from DOOM in a composition inspired by the galactic saga. Which Darth Vader, with his helmet, enters a room sword in hand, where a couple of demonic enemies await him.

“This is the slaughter, May the 4th be with you,” read the tweet. As far as it is known, Bethesda is not working on any Star Wars-based video games, but one of its major studios, Machine Games, is designing an Indiana Jones title, which was announced months ago via a teaser trailer. Although at the moment there are no specific details, not even confirmed platforms, the project is developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm.

A distant galaxy, but with a great future

As for the Star Wars titles, the exclusivity agreement signed with Electronic Arts has already expired, so other developers will have the opportunity to design their video games under the Lucasfilm Games label. It is already confirmed that Ubisoft and its studio Massive Entertainment (the creators of The Division 2), are developing an open world game. Also EA itself will continue to produce titles in the saga. In fact, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be a reality. Before that happens, in the summer, Respawn Entertainment will launch an optimized version for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 of the first of the (future) saga.

Bethesda and all of its studios have been owned by Xbox Game Studios since it closed in early 2021. However, that does not mean that all the video games in development are exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem. Phil Spencer, head of the division, acknowledged that there were signed contracts to respect, including those that they sealed with Sony regarding Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo.