Bethesda Announces New Indiana Jones Game

Bethesda announced the new Indiana Jones game with a post on its official Twitter account today. The new Indiana Jones game was announced in a short 30-second video.

Indiana Jones character, created by George Lucas and first appeared in the 1981 movie Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark , became one of the most well-known figures in popular culture.

The character, memorable with Harrison Ford, was also played by Corey Carrier, Sean Patrick Flanery and George Hall in TV series adaptations. Of course, such a popular name, the game naturally found its place in the game world. Jones returns to the game world after a long hiatus .

A new Indiana Jones game is coming

MachineGames, developer of Bethesda Softworks and Wolfenstein, announced a new Indiana Jones game. Not much information was shared about the game, which was announced with a 30-second video. Bethesda Softwork shared these statements in a post on its official Twitter account:

“Our MachineGames studio is developing a new Indiana Jones game with its original story, under the supervision of Todd Howard and in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. It will take a little longer to explain more, but we’re excited to share today’s news.”

Lucasfilm Games also stated that the game will tell a story at the peak of the famous adventurer’s career. Indiana Jones has been in a quiet wait in the gaming world for many years. While no Indiana Jones games came to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One generation, the last Lego Indiana Jones game came to the PC side in 2009 . It was not announced when this new game, which was announced for now, will be released.

