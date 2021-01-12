Bethesda announces Indiana Jones game

Today (12), Bethesda announced on Twitter that it is developing a new game from the Indiana Jones film franchise in partnership with MachineGames, the developer of the Wolfenstein series. However, no details have yet been revealed.

On Twitter, the publisher said: “A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in production at our MachineGames studio, which will be executive produced by Todd Howard [from the Fallout series] in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. It will take a long time until we have more to show, but we are very excited to reveal today’s news! “. Check out the teaser:

Indiana Jones’ new game has yet to be announced and has yet to be announced, but will be done in collaboration with the newly created Lucasfilms Games, Bethesda and MachineGames division.