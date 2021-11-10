Bethesda Already Has Ideas For Fallout 5; Now They Think Of Starfield And Elder Scrolls 6

Bethesda: Although efforts are now focused on Todd Howard’s space opera, the manager Bethesda acknowledges that they are not forgetting the veteran Fallout. Starfield, Bethesda’s new RPG series, is Bethesda Game Studios’ “most hardcore” project to date. Todd Howard, executive producer of the studio, acknowledges that they already have ideas for an eventual Fallout 5, but right now the chain of priorities puts their new space opera and the successor of Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls VI, first. We won’t see it in the short term.

Speaking to IGN, Todd Howard hasn’t skirted the question, but he does alert his community that there are a number of projects underway that lie ahead of the next major iteration of Fallout, which since Fallout 76 in 2018 has seen a new conceptual approach that did not end up dazzling the general public.

Starfield, a Skyrim in space; available November 2022

With Fallout 5 they already have a draft with ideas about “what we want to do”, but the times dictate: “[…] I would like to find a way to accelerate what we do, but I can’t really say or commit to anything today, or when it’s going to happen, apart from saying that our cadence is Starfield and then Elder Scrolls 6 ”, he emphasizes convinced. Fallout 4 hit stores in November 2015 and was established as the last major numbered installment in a series that will surely seek new horizons in the future.

Returning to Starfield, this new intellectual property is felt as a “now or never” project. They had the tools, the resources, and the desire to foray into a space saga with features and structure similar to that of Skyrim.

Starfield is currently in full development with the goal of launching globally on November 11, 2022 on Xbox Series and PC; from day one on Xbox Game Pass. In case there is any doubt: it is not a temporary exclusive, it will only be released on Xbox and PC.