Bethenny Frankel called the packaging of Kim Kardashian’s skin care products “crazy” and “impractical.”

He’s telling the truth! Bethenny Frankel has some thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s new cosmetics brand, Skkn by Kim.

In a video posted via TikTok on Tuesday, August 9, the 51-year-old former “Real Housewives of New York” star tested the brand’s exfoliating agent and eye cream—products, according to Frankel, she knows “well.”

Starting with an eye cream, the Skinnygirl mogul called the packaging “impractical” because of its round shape. “It’s convex. I don’t understand it because it doesn’t add up. I don’t live in a roundhouse. I don’t have a first aid kit. This is impractical at best.”

Frankel was also not impressed by the appearance of the exfoliating agent. “This is crazy,” she said, examining the packaging. “How are you going to travel with this? If you don’t have a private jet… you have to be a billionaire to use this product. It’s just not practical.”

She continued: “I am a very practical and organized person. It shocks me because the Kardashians don’t distribute their marmalades by color?”

Although the businesswoman was not enthusiastic about the packaging of the line, she called the products “high-quality”.

Describing the exfoliating agent, Frankel said, “It has a little fragrance. No problem. He has these micro-white granules… I like this form of exfoliation.” However, the reality TV star wondered if the product was worth its $55 price.

Turning to the eye cream, Frankel said it was “very pleasant” with the “consistency of melted butter.”

However, she added that the cream is “not very saturated,” explaining: “It seems to me that for this price it will be Sicilian.”

“It’s not Kardashian wealth, maybe richer than me, but not Kardashian wealth,” Frankel said.

Nevertheless, the author of Naturally Thin was satisfied. “It’s good skin care,” she said. “It’s a quality. I just think it’s impractical in its packaging. This is a good quality product, the price of which is probably overpriced, but most of the beauty is overpriced.”

The 41-year-old Kardashian launched Skkn by Kim on June 21 after KKW Beauty closed in 2021.

Earlier that month, the California native teased the brand, sharing on Instagram: “I’m excited to finally introduce you to SKKN BY KIM, a nine-product anti-aging skin care ritual that I developed from start to finish.”

The founder of Skims continued: “I have been lucky enough to learn about skin and its care from the world’s leading dermatologists and cosmetologists for many years, and every bottle of my new line is filled with the knowledge that I have accumulated during this time. The Kardashian star further explained that the packaging is “reusable,” and the ingredients of the product are “pure” and “scientifically proven,” designed for “all skin types, shades and textures at all stages of maturity.”

Kardashian said she created Skkn “so that everyone can feel confident in their skin.” In addition to eye cream and exfoliating agent, the line includes a cleanser, tonic, serum with hyaluronic acid, serum with vitamin C8, face cream, oil drops and night oil.