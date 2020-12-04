Beth was able to see the chessboard on the ceiling. Why?

The miniseries against Grandmaster Vasily Borgov in Russia may be puzzling to some viewers, as previous scenes had suggested that Beth was essentially hallucinating about a drug trip in Lady’s Gambit.

The final match sheds light on earlier moments in Queen’s Gambit, as it suggests another explanation for what Beth was actually “seeing”, thus defying convention.

In the episode, Beth is shown triumphing over her rival, but only after she is able to overcome her addictions and doubts. Queen’s Gambit Subverts Expectations; Beth is a young woman in charge of her own destiny.

When she finds herself fighting Borgov, she uses her ability to visualize various strategies on the ceiling, indicating that this was something she was capable of doing all the time in Queen’s Gambit.

Beth is able to visualize her match in the final episode of Lady’s Gambit because she has grown up enough as a person to be able to calm down. The moment serves as a symbolic representation of her calming the voices of doubt in her mind.

The timing indicates that Beth is victorious, not only to achieve her goal of becoming the next Grand Mistress, more importantly, she has defeated her personal demons that have been tormenting her since childhood in Lady’s Gambit.



