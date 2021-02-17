Beta 2 of iOS 14.5 is released with more than 200 emojis

Apple officially released its second beta version of iOS 14.5 to its developers, which is now available for installation on supported iPhones and comes with interesting changes and improvements over the first beta, including many new emojis, changes to the Apple Music app, shortcuts to automate actions and more.

After the arrival of the first iOS 14.5 beta with the alternative to unlock the iPhone using an Apple Watch, official support for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S controls, standard music application option and other news, now the system beta 2 operating system released for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch gains more news.

Among the highlights are the arrival of more than 200 new emojis, which include the expansion of the combination of couples with hearts, exchange of the syringe emoji with blood to a syringe with liquid (a clear allusion to vaccines against Covid-19), new emojis of smoke, burning heart and sigh, and another change now in the headset emoji, which leaves aside a generic model to highlight the AirPods Max.

In addition to sharing lyrics from Apple Music on Instagram and iMessage, which gained a dedicated staff on TudoCelular, two other changes related to the application are for a new three-point icon for a pop-up menu (with one more step to download songs like that) and a new swipe gesture (to the right) to add the song to the top or bottom of the current playlist (indicated by new blue and orange icons and backgrounds).

The new iOS 14.5 beta 2 also includes fixes for the greenish tones on the screen of some iPhones, removal of the green checkbox on the Software Update page when the system is updated, new shortcuts that allow you to automate and include actions such as changing orientation, different mobile data modes and screenshots.

More news about the second beta version of iOS 14.5 is yet to emerge in the coming days as enthusiastic users and developers continue to try to discover the changes included in the system.