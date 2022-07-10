Best Type 100 Gear in Warzone Pacific Season 4 (July 2022)

The release of Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone: Pacific brings with it many changes to the game, but the Type 100 submachine gun is overlooked as many other weapons in the game are either enhanced or weakened. Call of Duty Warzone is a free battle royale game in which many players fight each other on huge and fascinating maps. Originally released in the second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the free Warzone model broke the entry barrier, allowing players to experience it on multiple platforms and with cross-platform game support.

The most significant change that occurred with the release of Call of Duty Warzone: Pacific back in 2021 was the equipment system in the battle royale mode. In the Pacific region, players can no longer prioritize finding cash and rush to the purchase station to get their own gear, as players will have to wait until the first round closes. This means that for the first few minutes, players will need to arm themselves as best they can to survive until the first free gear in Call of Duty Warzone: Pacific drops out to get their individual gear.

Season 4 also brought with it several Nerfs of the most dominant medium and long range weapons in the game, the NZ and UGM. Despite the fact that these nerfs themselves are unlikely to change the current ranged meta in the game, they will definitely weaken it, allowing alternatives such as submachine guns to become more viable. SMGS are also an important part of most Overkill gear as they offer the best secondary firearm option when it comes to melee combat.

Call of Duty Warzone: Pacific — the best Type 100 configuration (July 2022)

The Type 100 submachine gun is not considered by many to be the best of its kind, mainly due to its low mobility and ADS speed. When this lack of mobility is combined with its hard-to-control recoil, this weapon can become quite unpleasant in the hands of beginners. However, experienced players who can consistently control the Type 100 recoil in Call of Duty Warzone: Pacific may find that this SMG can be very competitive as it has an excellent time-to-kill ratio.

Because of these shortcomings, the best modifications of the Type 100 are those that mitigate its weaknesses, allowing it to become more stable by improving recoil and mobility.:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster Barrel: Warubachi 134 mm RapidOptics: Slate Reflector Pad: Warubachi Grip FoldingUnderbarrel: M1941 Hand StopMagazine: 30 Russian Short 36 Round magazines Ammunition Type: Hollow Point Rear Handle: Polymer GripPerk1: AcrobaticPerk2: Quick

This equipment makes the Type 100 very competitive and one of the best weapons in the game on some Call of Duty Warzone maps, such as Fortune’s Keep or Rebirth Island, which open up more melee options.