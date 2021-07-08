Best top-of-the-line phones of 2021 (so far)

Phones: Are you looking for a “zero” cell phone with great specs and don’t mind paying a higher price for it? We have good news. With the arrival of July – and consequently the second half of the year – we have already started the best of the year lists (so far, of course).

So, in case you fit the above question, check out the list we’ve prepared with the best top-of-the-line phones from 2021 so far.

Check out the best top-of-the-line phones launched in 2021

The list includes devices that were officially launched in Brazil after December last year.

With that in mind, don’t be surprised to see devices that became famous during the year 2020 on the list. Some of the models, unfortunately, arrived late in Brazil and are still “new” in our market.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Surely the S21 Ultra, released in January, could not be missing from the best of the list. Even with the controversy caused by the absence of the charger in the box, the model is one of the most complete Android smartphones on the market. Among the main differentials are the set of cameras, support for the S Pen and a super battery. The Brazilian version doesn’t have the Snapdragon 888, but it has the Exynos 2100 chip, which isn’t bad.

– Screen: 6.8” AMOLED, with Full HD+ resolution (3200 x 1440, 120 Hz);

– Processor: Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888, with eight cores (2.5 GHZ)

– Storage: 512GB, no expandable memory

– RAM: up to 16 GB

– Battery: 5000 mAh with 25 W charger (not in box)

– Cameras: 108 MP (main), 12 MP (ultrawide) and 2 MP (macro); 40 MP (selfie)

– Software: Android 11 with One UI 3.1

– Extras: certification against water, NFC, 5G connectivity, Gorilla Glass Victus