Best Shooter: The Director of “Maverick” Tells What It Was Like to Star in “The Big Reunion of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer”

While people praise Top Gun: Maverick for its groundbreaking action movie and adrenaline—pumping moments, another reason viewers love the most successful entry in the 2022 movie schedule is its emotional heartbeat. This is especially true when it comes to the soulful scene in which Tom Cruise reunites with his “Best Shooter” co-star Val Kilmer. Now Joseph Kosinski reflects on what it was like to shoot this heartbreaking moment with two action stars.

In the “Questions and Answers” of Total Film with the director of Top Gun: Maverick, one of the most heartfelt scenes in the film surfaced. Kosinski spoke about what it was like to shoot the scene between the Ice Man and Maverick, saying (via Games Radar):

It was definitely one of the most memorable days for me. I’ve always admired Val Kilmer, and Tom [Cruz] clearly knew him from the days of working together on “The Best Shooter.” The respect of these two men for each other is obvious. The emotions going on in this scene, I think, are very real, very mundane. This is not a scene that requires a lot of takes. They were both right about this from the very beginning.

This scene is really one of the most touching and heartbreaking moments in the film. You can say that filming for Cruise and Kilmer was emotional, and watching it in the cinema, it seemed that everyone was sobbing and looking for napkins during their brief communication.

Kosinski was very open about how much it meant to Kilmer to participate in the sequel to “The Best Shooter”. He also explained that this is one of his “favorite parts” of the film. It’s touching to hear how much this scene meant to the director and the two actors, because I know I burst into tears thinking about the story and the significance associated with Kilmer playing the role in “The Best Shooter: Maverick.”

The scene is even more significant because of how Cruz “rallied” to bring Kilmer to the sequel. The action star explained that he had a very high opinion of his partner, and said that the scene was “very special” and Kilmer was “beautiful” in it. Kosinski also explained that when he showed the reunion to Kilmer, the actor had a great reaction, he was “happy” and “touched” by this scene.

It turns out that Kilmer actually played a huge role in Iceman’s return. Kosinski explained on the CinemaBlend ReelBlend podcast that the OG Top Gun actor came in early and “really cracked” the story for his character. He said their reunion was extremely significant after the first film because it showed how Maverick and Iceman move from rivals to friends. And I can say with confidence that all this work and history has paid off, because this is a wonderful moment in the film.

