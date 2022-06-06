“Best Shooter” or “Best Shooter: Maverick”: Which movie with Tom Cruise is better?

Tom Cruise has been a big screen star since the early 1980s. And during his acting career, he starred in many classic films that are still relevant today. By far, the “Best Shooter” of 1986 remains one of his most famous, as it helped him become a superstar. But the success of Top Gun: Maverick — a sequel coming out 36 years after its predecessor — raises an interesting question. Is this 2022 release really better than the original Top Gun?

The “Best Shooter” became a phenomenon in 1986.

“I feel the need, the need for speed.” — You can be my wingman at any time. “Your ego writes checks that your body can’t cash.” These are just a few memorable quotes from Top Gun 1986. Inspired by Cruise’s stellar performance and Tony Scott’s brilliant direction, the film became more than just a hit after its release. It was a whole phenomenon.

According to Box Office Mojo, Top Gun collected $180 million in domestic cinemas. This made it the highest-grossing film of the year, ahead of such hits as “Platoon”, “Karate Kid, Part 2”, “Strangers” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”. And then there’s his inevitable soundtrack featuring Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” and Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away.” In short, everything in Top Gun is nothing but iconic.