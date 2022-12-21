Best Shooter: Maverick Wasn’t “Through the Roof” During Test Screenings, But Jerry Bruckheimer Recalls The Moment He Knew The Movie Had Landed

Top Gun: Maverick was one of the most anticipated sequels we’ve seen in years. The sequel to the movie that made Tom Cruise a star, and the story that fans and Cruz himself have wanted to see for decades. Now it’s clear how much fans wanted a new “Best Shooter”, since the film grossed almost one and a half billion dollars and became the highest-grossing film of the year, but producer Jerry Bruckheimer admits that the stunning success of the film was not always so obvious.

In a conversation with THR, Jerry Bruckheimer talked about the trial screenings of the film “Best Shooter: Maverick”, which, according to him, were good, but not too tough, mainly due to a younger audience that was less familiar with the original film. However, once the film hit “Threats,” the producer says he had an experience in Kentucky that showed him how big the film would be. He explained…

They tell you a lot, but they can’t predict if it’s going to be a hit. Test screenings on Maverick had high scores, but not sky-high. The lower part of the rating was from a younger audience, while older people who saw the original were delighted. Then he came out and just started to gain momentum, and he hit the age of 8 to 80 years. I was in Kentucky for a funeral, and this woman came up to me and said: “I work for this company, and we have a competition to see who can most often watch The Best Shooter. I’ve seen him 25.” And a young girl came up to me and said, “My father was suicidal and was going to commit suicide. He saw Top Gun. It gave him hope.” You charm the audience and can change people’s lives.

Although one person who has watched the film 25 times, of course, will not have a significant impact on the box office, except maybe in this city, it’s safe to say that if a company from Kentucky holds a competition, who will be able to watch the film. the film most of all, the rest of the country and probably the world react to the film in a similar way.

Obviously, there was an opinion that Top Gun: Maverick has a chance to become a big hit. The film was intended to be released in theaters, while other major films were sent to streaming or were released at the beginning of the post-pandemic period. Maverick clearly waited for the right moment, and everything paid off, although, apparently, even more than Jerry Bruckheimer and others assumed.

If Top Gun: Maverick was some other franchise, you’d be hearing talk about Top Gun 3 right now. While Paramount certainly hasn’t written off this possibility, it seems the plan is to wait and see if the story presents itself.