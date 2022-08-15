Paramount’s Best Shooter: Maverick continues to soar to unimaginable heights in its twelfth theatrical weekend, approaching an important milestone that many may not have expected when the film first came out in May. Tom Cruise’s film took second place at the box office this weekend in the country and is close to surpassing Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” and becoming the sixth highest-grossing film ever domestically.

“The Best Shooter: Maverick” was created by experienced director Joseph Kosinski and is a sequel to the original classic 1986 film “The Best Shooter”, starring Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards and Val Kilmer. The new addition to Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s story has earned over $1 billion worldwide and is currently considered Paramount’s most successful film. The film has already surpassed “The Avengers” and “Titanic” domestically and became the seventh highest-grossing film in the country.

This weekend, Top Gun: Maverick earned approximately $7.15 million, ranking second behind Sony’s bullet train, which took the top box office spot in the country for the second weekend, earning $13.4 million. The newly added box office receipts of Top Gun: Maverick increased the total domestic amount to $673.8 million. That puts the film about $5 million below “Avengers: Infinity War,” which earned $678.8 million at the domestic box office.

If the consistent box office picture persists, “Best Shooter: Maverick” will push Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” into unexpected airspace. Few predicted the film’s groundbreaking performance, especially after numerous delays, and the pandemic pushed back its debut by almost two years from its original release date. Nevertheless, the fandom of the sequel “The Best Shooter” was strong, as evidenced not only by box office receipts, but also by rave reviews from critics and viewers.

After the release of “Avengers: Infinity War,” Paramount’s film will stand behind another Marvel Studios box office sensation, “Black Panther,” which earned more than $700 million at the home box office. The low box office has proved beneficial for “Best Shooter: Maverick,” and with even more on the horizon, it could surpass director Ryan Coogler’s film and rank fifth among the highest-grossing films of all time in the country. There is still a lot to be done for this, but surprises are not uncommon with Paramount’s record-breaking film.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is currently the highest-grossing film of all time, earning over $936.6 million at the national box office. Best Shooter: Maverick will have to do a lot of hard work to reach the coveted first place, which may actually be beyond the realm of possibility. Nevertheless, the film exceeded all expectations: “The Best Shooter: Maverick” quickly became the highest-grossing film of the year. It will be interesting to see how things are going when other high—profile films come out, but at the moment Top Gun: Maverick is the best movie.

