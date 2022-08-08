Best Shooter: “Maverick” overtook “Titanic” and became the seventh largest film at the box office

“Best Shooter: Maverick” skyrocketed at the box office two months after its release. The film, which continued the journey of Captain Tom Cruise Pete “Maverick” Mitchell more than three decades after the original film was released, is now the seventh-largest film at the national box office after it earned more than $662 million in ticket sales, overtaking James Cameron’s film. Titanic.

Since the release of Top Gun: Maverick has received rave reviews from both fans and critics, and ticket sales have skyrocketed. His journey began with a record Memorial Day weekend, when the film earned $156 million domestically in the first four days after its release. Given the growing demand due to rumor and regular customers, it is not surprising that the film has managed to break more records since its release. It is still unknown how much further he will rise in the top 10 of the list.

In addition to seventh place on the box office list in the domestic market, “The Best Shooter: Maverick” is now the highest-grossing film in the 110-year history of Paramount Pictures. Interestingly, Cruz’s latest film has earned the same amount in the international market as in the domestic market, earning $690 million since its release, bringing its global figures to $1.3 billion. Keep in mind that the film was not shown in China and Russia, one of the largest markets in the world.

Considering the current sales in the domestic market, Top Gun: Maverick is not so far from dethroning Avengers: Infinity War from sixth place. The Marvel Studios hit grossed $678 million at the box office, while Cruise’s record-breaking film lagged behind him by only $16 million. The film that currently tops the list is “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” with $936 million, and the remaining top five places are occupied by “Avengers: Finale” with $858.3 million, followed by “Spider—Man: No Way Home” with $804.7 million and “Avatar” with 760 dollars. millions and a Black Panther with 700 million dollars.

“The Best Shooter: Maverick” is Cruz’s first film to break the $100 million mark in one weekend, as well as his first project to reach $1 billion at the global box office. Obviously, this is a special film for the actor, not only because it has been breaking records since its premiere in theaters, but also because it brings back one of his most popular characters. The original film “The Best Shooter” was released in 1986 and became the highest-grossing film of that year. Over the past three decades, the film has become something of a cult, and in 2013 it was re-released in IMAX format, and in 2021 another massive re-release in cinemas followed.

“The Best Shooter: Maverick” is in theaters.