Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick has successfully entertained audiences over the past four weekends, earning an estimated $900 million worldwide. One would expect the powerful momentum that drove the film to wane throughout its run, but signs indicate that “Best Shooter: Maverick” is winning the box office domestically, despite the theatrical debut of Elvis Baz Luhrmann and Scott Derrickson’s “Black Phone” this weekend.

“The Best Shooter: Maverick” is a sequel to the original 1986 film “The Best Shooter”, in which Tom Cruise returns with newcomer Miles Teller in an exciting narrative. Last weekend, the film took third place at the box office in the country, earning $ 44 million, bringing its total to $ 470.1 million. Unfortunately, the fifth weekend of the sequel seems to paint a similar picture, which could lead to an unexpected disappointment at the box office with the release of two potential Oscar-worthy projects.

According to the deadline, Top Gun: Maverick is currently leading the expanded weekend ticket sales and expects to earn more than $30 million for the three-day theatrical plan. Productivity will not only raise the project above the half-billion mark, but it will be enough to overthrow two interesting newcomers. Elvis, starring Austin Butler, is expected to bring in more than $20 million, while Ethan Hawke’s film “Black Phone” will bring home about $15 million or more.

Both upcoming films have received positive reviews from critics, but, unfortunately, may not attract enough viewers to significantly affect the box office. Last weekend’s box office-winning “Jurassic World,” “Dominion” hopes to earn an estimated $29 million this weekend, while Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear,” last weekend’s runner-up, hopes to take home a dismal $25 million. With current forecasts, “Elvis” and “Black Phone” may not get into the top three, which will undoubtedly be a disappointment for the studios that created both films.

The good news, however, is that these predictions are not set in stone and may eventually prove to be wrong by the end of the weekend. Both upcoming films are designed for a different demographic group, which may affect their effectiveness if viewers in their target age range do not appear. Elvis is targeting an older audience because younger viewers may not be interested in a symbolic musical icon. Nevertheless, “Black Phone” aims to attract a relatively younger audience, but only time will tell if the film will be able to divert their attention from other projects that are currently in theaters.

Domestic box office receipts have fluctuated throughout the year, but recently released films tend to perform well, especially when they are supported by aggressive marketing campaigns. However, it is quite obvious that the audience’s interest dictates the box office to a greater extent than other components associated with these films. If there is no interest, the project will be ineffective, the way Elvis and the Black Phone are going this weekend.

“Best Shooter: Maverick” is currently in theaters.