Best Shooter: Maverick: Miles Teller’s Wife Hated One Aspect of the Sequel

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller says his wife wasn’t a fan of his mustache in the movie. The premiere of the film “The Best Shooter: Maverick” took place on May 27, 2022 and is a long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film “The Best Shooter”. The film tells the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), a US Navy test pilot who does everything possible to avoid a promotion that could limit him. However, when he is brought in to train a group of young pilots, he must confront his past before he can lead them on an urgent mission.

It’s hard for him to forget Maverick’s past, especially when one of the young pilots he trains is Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Teller). Bradshaw is the son of the late Nick “Gus” Bradshaw, who was Maverick’s best friend in the first Best Shooter movie. However, Goose dies while flying with Maverick, and although it’s not his fault, Maverick struggles with guilt after his friend’s death. Now, in Top Gun: Maverick, he comes face to face with the Goose’s son and struggles with how to protect the Rooster while honoring his friend’s memory.

Link: The Absence of Meg Ryan’s Top Gun 2 Made The Rooster Story Better

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Teller revealed that there is one aspect of the sequel that his wife hates: the mustache that Teller wore for his role (as well as the mullet he used for his latest project, “Spider’s Head”). Teller explained that his moustache and mullet unexpectedly brought him fame in TikTok. However, despite this, Teller says: “My wife is not a fan of either mullet or moustache.”

Unfortunately, even after the Maverick was wrapped up, Teller’s wife had to endure the mullet for some time while Teller was filming The Spider’s Head. However, not everyone is so horrified by Teller’s mullet and mustache, because some fans really liked them. In fact, he received a very unexpected love from the audience of Top Gun: Maverick precisely for his mustache. Facial hair has led to the fact that he has attracted a large number of subscribers to TikTok, as fans call the TellerTok platform. However, Teller’s moustache has not yet reached the level of fame that Chris Evans’ moustache currently enjoys in The Grey Man.

It is always interesting to observe different reactions when an actor or actress changes her style a little. The audience, however, has a special fascination when a man, who is usually clean-shaven, debuts with a stylish mustache for the film. The appearance can sometimes be a little unexpected for some viewers, and if casual viewers can so easily notice that something has changed, it should be even more striking to those who know the actor personally. Let’s hope, however, that the cinematography, aerial shots and amazing flights in Top Gun: Maverick compensated for the fact that Teller’s wife had to see him with a mullet and mustache.