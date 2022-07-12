Best Shooter: Maverick may be crushing the audience, but Mickey Rourke has something not very nice to say about Tom Cruise’s game

“The Best Shooter: Maverick” exceeded all expectations not only due to box office success, but also to absolute success. The film grossed over $1 billion worldwide and brought Tom Cruise back to the top spot as one of the biggest movie stars in the world. However, one former Oscar nominee is far from impressed, and Mickey Rourke does not hide his feelings.

Appearing on the uncensored Piers Morgan show, Mickey Rourke was asked what he thinks about the current success of Top Gun: Maverick and about the star of Iron Man 2, who previously criticized Marvel films for what he also perceives as the lack of a game, made it clear that he is not a fan of Tom Cruise. He called the actor “inappropriate” and said that Cruz is not the actor he would like to be. Rourke said…

It doesn’t mean shit to me. The guy has been doing the same damn role for 35 years. I have no respect for that. Really. I’m not interested in money and power. It excites me when I look at the works of Al Pacino and Chris Walken and the early works of De Niro. Works by Richard Harris. The work of Ray Winston. That’s the kind of actor I want to be… like Brando used to be. A lot of guys who were just trying to prove themselves as actors.

Many actors, not only Tom Cruise, are criticized for not actually acting in their films, but playing themselves or slightly different versions of an on-screen character. It’s no exaggeration to say that Tom Cruise often plays similar characters. For this, you can criticize Cruz. There are other actors, such as Daniel Day-Lewis or Gary Oldman, who are known for impersonating completely different characters in completely different films.

You can also criticize the audience, who clearly like to see him play such characters. When Cruz expands and plays more diverse roles, and he certainly did, they don’t always get public recognition. Studios are less likely to spend money on films in which Tom Cruise plays not only an action hero, if these roles do not generate income.

Of course, we will see Tom Cruise play “the same role” again in the coming months, as he has a couple of Mission Impossible films coming up, so he will be playing literally the same role he played half. dozens of times before. After that we have to see. We can assume that action movie roles will start to slow down at some point, after all, Cruz is 60 years old, but it’s unlikely that Tom Cruise will retire from the game when that happens, so maybe we’ll start to see a more diverse set of performances from him. Maybe this will be enough to impress the doubters.