“The Best Shooter: Maverick” is the highest—grossing hit in Tom Cruise’s long career, as well as the highest-grossing film of the year domestically by a fairly large margin. However, these are not the only records that Maverick has broken, as this film is now the second highest-grossing film in the history of Paramount Pictures. Only James Cameron’s Titanic was more successful.

Considering that Paramount Studio has been around for over 100 years, and the only film that has become more successful in the world is the third highest—grossing film of all time, this is a pretty impressive place. According to Forbes, the movie “The Best Shooter: Maverick” is missing $600 million domestically and just under $1.2 billion worldwide, although box office receipts have not been reported in the last couple of days, so the film probably just passed these milestones.

Of course, it was expected that “The Best Shooter: Maverick” would be a big movie, fans of the original have been asking for a sequel for 35 years, but it’s still somewhat surprising that the film is doing as well as it is now. The trend to create sequels has certainly been a success when viewers who liked the previous film went beyond it, but what “The Best Shooter: Maverick” managed to do is something else.

Top Gun: Maverick is still showing solid numbers domestically, earning over $40 million in each of the last two weeks. With such numbers, it seems a foregone conclusion that Maverick will jump a couple more positions in the box office charts before everything is said and done.

The film is currently the 12th highest-grossing film ever domestically, but it is less than $10 million behind 11th place, “The Incredibles 2,” and about $20 million behind tenth place, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” In addition, it will take another $3 million to bypass the Avengers.

Based on the current trajectory of the film, it seems that Top Gun: Maverick will overtake these three films. From there, things get more complicated, as it will take an additional $30 million to get into the realm of Jurassic World, and then into the aforementioned Titanic. It seems unlikely that Maverick will have the strength to go that far, but the movie surprises us at every turn, so it’s quite possible that it will continue to do so.

“Best Shooter: Maverick” may not be Paramount’s highest-grossing movie ever, but it may be the only record it hasn’t broken at the moment. It was an incredible success for Maverick, especially at the box office after the pandemic, where only “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was more successful. With such numbers, it’s not surprising that the idea of Top Gun 3 is already in the air.