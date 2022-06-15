Best Shooter: Maverick dethrones “Doctor Strange 2” the highest-grossing film of the year

Paramount’s brand new movie Top Gun: Maverick recently completed its third weekend domestically, earning $50 million, bringing its domestic total to $393.3 million. However, on Monday, Tom Cruise’s adventures reached new heights as the film grossed over $400 million, making it the highest-grossing film of the year in the United States.

“The Best Shooter: Maverick” is the sequel to the cult classic film “The Best Shooter” in 1986, starring Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis and Anthony Edwards. The action takes place thirty years after the events shown in the original film. He puts Pete Mitchell in the place of an instructor who is tasked with preparing a squad of graduates for a dangerous task. Demons, fears and an unforgettable past become a melting pot in which Mitchell must navigate, preparing for a mission that may not bring results.

According to Deadline, Paramount’s film grossed $401.8 million, making it the highest-grossing film of the year, ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios’ sequel previously held the title of the most profitable, grossing $398.7 million over six theatrical weekends. However, the performance of Top Gun: Maverick places it in restricted airspace as the second highest-grossing domestic pandemic film after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The coveted first place in the domestic box office in the last few months has not been safe, and the situation will only continue to change as more long-awaited projects arrive in cinemas. Matt Reeves’ Batman, which raised about $369 million, previously sat on the illustrious throne as the highest-paid year, but the situation changed when the widely discussed sequel to Doctor Strange appeared. It will be interesting to see how long Top Gun: Maverick can hold on to its incredible achievement before another movie appears that will change the scale of box office receipts.

The upcoming Marvel Studios movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” is looming on the horizon and could potentially soon supplant the movie starring Cruise. The official teaser of the upcoming film scored the fourth place among all trailers in 24 hours, losing to three other very successful Marvel projects. The expectation of a new adventure of the God of Thunder is brewing, and it can be assumed that the audience will fill the cinemas to enjoy the experience created by director Taika Waititi. Marvel Studios’ latest movie will officially be released on July 8, but until then, Top Gun: Maverick looks to be soaring above the clouds.

Superhero movies have dominated the box office this year, which makes the achievements of Top Gun: Maverick even more impressive. However, there are still a lot of blockbusters up your sleeve this year, which indicates an exciting race to the finish. It’s unclear where Top Gun: Maverick will be when the dust settles, but at the moment it’s considered the best movie of the year.

“Best Shooter: Maverick” is currently in theaters.