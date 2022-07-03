Best Shooter: Maverick box office surpassed the internal performance of “The Dark Knight”

Best Shooter: Maverick continues to grow at the box office as it has now surpassed the overall box office of The Dark Knight movie. Released 36 years after the original Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, teaching a new generation of fighter pilots an impossible task. Originally scheduled for release in 2020, the film was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and after two years of waiting, was finally released in theaters on May 27, 2022.

Waiting seems like the right choice, as “Best Shooter: Maverick” broke the Memorial Day box office record that “Pirates of the Caribbean: At the End of the World” held for 15 years. Top Gun: Maverick”, “Jurassic World: Dominion”, “Lightyear”, “Minions”. The Rise of Gru. “The Best Shooter: Maverick” has already exceeded $1 billion worldwide and has become the highest-grossing Tom Cruise movie of all time, and it won’t slow down any time soon.

According to Variety, The Best Shooter: Maverick took second place at the weekend box office, collecting $ 25 million for the sixth weekend after release and losing only 14%. According to the box office tracking website figures, Top Gun: Maverick’s total box office is currently $545 million, meaning it has surpassed both 2019’s “Lion King” ($543 million) and 2008’s “The Dark Knight” ($533 million). “The Best Shooter: Maverick” now ranks 12th among the highest-grossing films in the country without adjusting for inflation.

“Best Shooter: Maverick” is currently considered both the highest-grossing film of the summer of 2022 and the highest-grossing film of 2022 overall, surpassing titles such as “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Batman”. It will be interesting to see if the film can hold these records. He may be able to hold the title of the summer box office, since the last major competitor he will face is “Thor: Love and Thunder,” but before the end of the year, the film will have to compete with both “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar.” : The Path of Water are both sequels to films that are still above Best Shooter: The Maverick in the local box office charts.

The continued success of Top Gun: Maverick is incredible news for Paramount Pictures. In 2016, Paramount and suffered a number of box office failures, such as Model Male 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Star Trek Beyond and Ben-Hur, and the studio struggled to keep up with competitors such as Disney, Warner. Brothers. Universal and 20th Century Fox. However, in 2022, the combined force of Top Gun: Maverick along with Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Donkey Forever, Scream and the Lost City returned the studio to first place.