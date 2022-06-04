“Best Shooter: Maverick” and 9 more Tom Cruise films with the best first weekend

This is an article about Tom Cruise’s films with the best first weekends, so we have to state the obvious: “Best Shooter: Maverick” is the winner. Cruz was unfairly criticized for creating a sequel to his 1986 hit — and the director had to convince him to make a movie — but “Maverick” opened in North America for $126 million (according to Variety). This is the best start for any film in Cruise’s career and a testament to his approach as an actor and producer. The well-reviewed Maverick paid off in its first weekend, and now we’re looking at nine movies in the Maverick jet wash. These are 10 films about cruises with the best weekends.

A few remarks: we considered only the main roles (therefore there is no Austin Powers in “Goldmember” or “Tropical Thunder”). All figures are adjusted for 2022 dollars using an online inflation calculator. The original figures of the first weekend are provided by IMDb.

10. “Firm”: 50.8 million dollars.

Release date: June 30, 1993

In the first of several films based on John Grisham’s novels, Cruz led a strong cast that included Hal Holbrook, Ed Harris, Gene Hackman, Jean Tripplehorn, Holly Hunter, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, and others. In the first weekend, the Firm earned a solid $25.4 million; in 2022 dollars, the figure is twice as much.

9. “Dissenting opinion”: 57.3 million dollars.

Release date: June 21, 2002

After making a more thoughtful sci-fi film, AI Artificial Intelligence in 2001, Steven Spielberg joined Cruise for Minority Report the following year. Cruise’s character, John Anderton, goes on the run when he is accused of committing a murder before it happens in this futuristic thriller. It opened with $36.7 million and earned $358.3 million in 2002.

8. “Mission Impossible — Rogue Nation”: $67.7 million.

Release date: July 31, 2015

In the fifth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, Cruz performs two of his craziest movie stunts: hanging from the side of a cargo plane as it takes off, and a six-minute underwater dive that Cruz performs without breathing equipment. The audience supported him — Rogue Nation earned more than $ 55 million in its first weekend, and the total amount was more than $ 680 million.

7. “Mission Impossible 3”: $68.4 million.

Release date: May 5 , 2006

Cruise’s third turn as Impossible Mission Force agent Ethan Hunt earned $47 million over the first weekend of 2006, which translates to more than $68 million in 2022. the success rate of the film. Cruz has earned a new fan in the person of Maggie Q, who called him a leader because of his inclusivity and enthusiasm on set.

6. “Mission Impossible — Consequences”: $70.5 million.

Release date: July 27, 2018

In Cruz’s previous film before “The Best Shooter”: “Maverick” saw him perform one of the riskiest stunts of his career — the HALO jump (low opening height), which required hundreds of hours of practice and extreme precision during filming. The sixth film “Mission Impossible” won the audience again, collecting $ 61 million in 2018.

5. “Interview with a Vampire”: $70.9 million.

Release date: November 11, 1994

“Interview with the Vampire” was the latest in a series of more dramatic roles for Cruz, which included “Far Away,” “A Few Good Guys,” “Rain Man” and “The Firm.” It has been subjected to constant humiliating attacks from Ann Rice, the author of the series of books behind the film, but it remains one of the best weekend Cruise films. When it debuted in late 1994, it grossed over $36 million.

4. “Mission Impossible”: $83.7 million.

Release date: May 22, 1996

The one that started it all. Director Brian DePalma brought a one-off series starring Cruise to the big screen, and the audience liked it. During the first weekend, he brought in more than $45 million, which was the best opening for the movie “Cruise” at that time in his career.

3. “War of the Worlds”: 96 million dollars.

Release date: June 29, 2005

Cruise and Spielberg reunited for another sci-fi movie just three years after “Dissenting Opinion” and created another blockbuster. “War of the Worlds” started with $64.8 million in 2005, which remained the Cruise movie with the best opening weekend (in terms of uncorrected collection) before “Maverick.”

2. “Mission Impossible 2”: 97.1 million dollars.

Release date: May 24, 2000

It’s the black sheep of the “Mission Impossible” franchise that every M:I movie has avoided acknowledging since, but the audience didn’t know about it. The sequel earned $57.8 million in its opening weekend, but fans had to wait six years to follow.

1. “Best Shooter: Maverick”: $126.7 million.

There may be something wrong with Top Gun: Maverick, but the audience doesn’t care. The director had to persuade Cruz to make the film, but despite the fact that a lot of time passed between the original and the sequel, as well as delays in the release, this did not happen.