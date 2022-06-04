“Best Shooter: Maverick” actor Miles Teller explains why the Final Scene with Tom Cruise is so “Cathartic”

There are many emotional moments in Top Gun: Maverick, including the iconic reunion of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. For many, emotions flooded in at the end, when the characters are safe and can cuddle. Miles Teller, who played a Rooster in the movie “The Best Shooter: Maverick,” explains why the final scene with Cruz was so “cathartic.”

Miles Teller plays a Rooster in the movie “The Best Shooter: Maverick”.

Miles Teller and Tom Cruise | Dominic Charriot / WireImage

In the sequel to The Best Shooter, Miles Teller plays Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, who has an amazing connection with Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from Cruise. In the film, it turns out that Rooster is the son of Nick “Gus” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), Maverick’s friend and partner, who died in an accident while they were flying in the original 1986 film.

Rooster blames Maverick for his death, and he harbors a second grudge against Maverick because he withdrew his application to the Navy. Tensions are high between them, especially when Maverick tries to train a Rooster for a deadly mission. However, by the end they settle their differences, and the Rooster even saves Maverick’s life.

Miles Teller told why the final scene with Tom Cruise in “The Best Shooter: Maverick” seemed so “cathartic”

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing all over the country! Get tickets https://t.co/3z7l891KPF

— Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 26, 2022

At the end of Top Gun: Maverick, Maverick, Rooster and most of the cast are hugging on the deck of a warship after completing their mission. A rooster and a Maverick share a touching moment that can bring tears to even the strongest person. In an interview with Cinemablend, Teller explains why filming this scene was so emotionally enjoyable.

“I think there are very few moments between the two characters that would satisfy each other,” Teller said. “And I just remember, you know, the whole cast is there and just knows what our characters have been through — I think ‘catharsis’ is a good word. But yes, we are in the cockpit. We’re on a carrier. And it was just really nice.”

Teller also shares a nice moment with Glen Powell’s Executioner, as the two characters have created a kind of rivalry in the film. Miles Teller fully understands if people were crying during that scene, because that’s what Top Gun does.

“This is what Top Gun has been doping for years! Makes grown men cry,” Teller said.

“The Best Shooter: Maverick” became a hit with the audience.

Miles Teller is right that audiences are connected to Top Gun: Maverick as people flock to cinemas to watch it. Even if people haven’t seen the original version of “The Best Shooter,” the rumors about this sequel have been so positive that people will watch it regardless of age.

So far, the film’s box office has been high, and it broke the record for the best opening of any movie on Memorial Day weekend, grossing more than $200 million domestically, according to Deadline. In addition to Miles Teller and Tom Cruise, the cast of Top Gun: Maverick includes Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman and Jay Ellis.

“Best Shooter: Maverick” is already in theaters.