Best Shooter: Maverick still dominates at the box office and is now on track to surpass the 2015 Jurassic World total. More than 35 years after the release of the original film “The Best Shooter” in the sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski, Tom Cruise’s cool pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell returns. This time in the film, Maverick plays a leadership role, training a new group of Top Gun recruits for a dangerous mission over enemy territory.

“Best Shooter: Maverick” had high box office receipts in its first weekend when it was released in theaters in May, but the film continued to perform well even a few months later. This film quickly became the highest-grossing Cruise film of all time and became only the second film after “Avengers: Finale” in 2019, which earned more than $ 1 billion at the global box office. The film received good reviews and positive reviews, helping the sequel “The Best Shooter” surpass the premiere of “Titanic” last month and become Paramount Pictures’ highest-grossing film of all time. The impressive box office of “Best Shooter: Maverick” should also bring Cruz the biggest fee of his career, which is likely to exceed $ 100 million.

Now, according to a new Forbes report, “Best Shooter: Maverick” may surpass another box office milestone, surpassing the domestic collections of the original “Jurassic World.” The sequel to “The Best Shooter” is expected to gross $8.83 million in its tenth weekend, which is likely to exceed $650 million in the domestic market, which is quite achievable for “Jurassic World” at $652 million. If Top Gun: Maverick surpasses Jurassic World, it will become the seventh largest domestic revenue of all time. The performance of the film on the tenth weekend is also impressive in itself, second only to “Avatar” and “Titanic”.

Having received rave reviews immediately after its release, the box office of the film “The Best Shooter: Maverick” has fallen very slightly from weekend to weekend since its release, probably due to the strong rumor of the audience and aggressive pre-release marketing of the film. campaign. After years of uncertainty about the future of movie theaters, “Best Shooter: Maverick” is further proof after the success of “Spider-Man: No Home” last year that audiences are still more than willing to go to the cinema for selected films. A few years ago, the sequel to “The Best Shooter” was postponed several times, both because of COVID-19 and because of reshoots, but the latest box office success of the film is another proof that waiting for the release was the right step.

For those hoping to catch Top Gun: Maverick on digital platforms, there’s no information yet on when the movie might leave theaters, but its performance suggests it still has legs, even 2 months after its release. It remains to be seen how the world of “Best Shooter” will fare after “Best Shooter: Maverick,” but the film’s box office shows that viewers clearly have an appetite for the third film in the franchise. Since the movie is so good, it’s likely that Paramount will also want to return to the iconic world of Top Gun: Maverick.