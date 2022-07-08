Best shooter 3? Miles Teller Says He and His Buddy TC (Tom Cruise) talked about it, joking about future salary negotiations

Miles Teller and his serious mustache made their way to Top Gun: Maverick in the role of “Rooster”, the son of Maverick’s late friend “Gus” Bradshaw. This much-loved sequel is breaking box office records, including being the highest-grossing Tom Cruise film of all time. If there was a possible Top Gun 3, would Miles Teller return as a Rooster? Given the skyrocketing popularity of this record-breaking sequel, the 35-year-old actor can’t help but want to return, with some future salary negotiations in mind.

When a movie franchise shows exponential success at the box office, studios clearly want its success to continue. Entertainment Tonight talked to Miles Teller when he was in South Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship, about whether he would like to return in another sequel to Top Gun.

That would be great, but it all depends on the vehicle. It all depends on the Volume. I had some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller have developed a special relationship with each other after they got close on set. Being able to see the Golden Globes actor donning Maverick gear again was a “surreal moment” for Teller, and he couldn’t help but start shouting Maverick for Cruz in response. Not to mention the jealousy he felt from his friends who are fans of Top Gun when he got the opportunity to work side by side with actor Jerry Maguire. And to think that this young actor almost refused to act in this movie! While Teller may have feared the big success this movie would bring him, it looks like it’s all going to pay off very well for him.

Another reason why Top Gun: Maverick is so special is that it has surpassed the $1 billion mark. Miles Teller kept joking with ET about what he and his team had to say about the news.

This is definitely what my team has been saying for these future negotiations.

The growing success of Top Gun: Maverick would definitely mean that the actors of Top Gun would have to enter the sweet money game. In the end, Tom Cruise received a staggering sum for creating a sequel. He was paid $12.5 million upfront to create the sequel. But then everything changed when Top Gun: Maverick broke the $1 billion mark. While we don’t know exactly how much the “War of the Worlds” actor earned after setting that record, we can assume he probably earned about $55 million over his salary if Paramount’s revenue ends up being about $600 million after the split. reception with theaters. With that said, Miles Teller has the opportunity to achieve very good financial results for a likely third film.

Top Gun: Maverick was a real success for Miles Teller not only because of his financial performance, but also because of his emotional impact. He felt like a part of history when he was able to play the son of Goose, who was a little boy when he was last seen in “The Best Shooter” thirty years ago. After getting the chance to watch the movie, the Footloose actor was shocked, and his wife was in tears. It seems to me that Miles Teller has so many reasons to return to The Best Shooter 3, and hopefully we will continue to see him continue the Rooster arch. Join the millions of people who don’t stop talking about the movie’s release in 2022 by watching Top Gun: Maverick in theaters right now.