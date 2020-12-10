Best selling smart watches have been announced

According to the third quarter data of 2020, there was a significant increase in smart watch sales this year. While China has become a major competitor in smartwatch shipments, which has increased by 6 percent, Apple is doubling its success, here are the top-selling smartwatch brands:

Best selling smartwatch brands

According to new data released by Counterpoint Research, there was an increase of 6 percent compared to the same period last year. Apple, which renewed its leadership with Apple Watch, managed to increase its market share from 26 percent last year to 28 percent. As a more affordable alternative, it was introduced this year with the Apple Watch SE. It is possible to say that this will be reflected in the figures in the future.

According to the data, Huawei is the best selling smart watch brand. Huawei, which managed to increase its shipment share from 10 percent in the same period last year to 15 percent this year, is increasing its market share as the models for children are in higher demand than expected.

Samsung, on the other hand, became an important competitor in the market with the Galaxy Watch 3, increasing its shipment share from 8 percent to 10 percent.

When evaluated by region, China succeeded in becoming the market leader in shipments, surpassing North America after seven quarters. The North American market, which has grown significantly with the launch of Apple Watch Series 4, has been dominating since the 4th quarter of 2018.

China, on the other hand, managed to get ahead in the third quarter of 2020. Considering that the share of children’s smart watches exceeds 70 percent, it is possible to consider it as an important market.



