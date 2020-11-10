Best selling phone in the third quarter of the year!

This year, many new models have been added to the smartphone market. Many models have appeared besides brands such as Samsung, Apple, Huawei, and Oppo. So what was the best selling smartphone models in the third quarter of 2020? Here are those phones:

Top selling smartphone models in the third quarter

According to the report published on Canalys, Apple is the market leader, but Samsung and Xiaomi are showing their success in getting more models on the list. Which models of these technology giants dominated the list of the top 10 smartphones in the world in the third quarter of 2020?

First of all, the iPhone 11, Apple’s affordable model last year, is the top of the list. The iPhone 11, which attracts attention with 16 million, is followed by the iPhone SE 2020 model. Reaching a little over 10 million sales, this model has managed to impress small phone lovers.

Samsung takes the third, fourth and fifth place. Samsung, which has its name on the list with Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A51 models, respectively, comes with the A31 in eighth place and Galaxy A01 Core in the tenth place.

Xiaomi also manages to put three models on the list. The China-based technology giant, which joined the sixth, seventh and ninth row, attracted attention with the Redmi Note 9 / Redmi 10x 4G, Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A models, respectively.

As seen in the table, the iPhone 11, which did not lose the first place to anyone, is still among the most popular and preferred models. The iPhone 11, which does not differ greatly from other members of the family with its features, seems to have received full marks by the user.



