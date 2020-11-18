Best Screen Phone iPhone 12 Pro Max

DisplayMate, which tested the screens of smartphones, announced the test results of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. In the statements made, it was stated that the iPhone 12 Pro Max was given an “A +” rating and the screen of this phone was found to be the best in the market.

DisplayMate, which conducts detailed tests on the screens of electronic devices released to the market, tested the recently announced iPhone 12 Pro Max. With the tests carried out, Apple’s newest flagship appeared as “the device with the best screen among smartphones”. The team officially printed the “A +” rating on the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s screen.

DisplayMate officials tested the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s display in 11 different categories. According to the tests, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has succeeded in giving the unprecedented one among the OLED color matrices with natural light emission, high contrast ratio, color accuracy. In addition to all these tests, the iPhone 12 Pro Max succeeded in being the model that changed the brightness value the least (27 percent brightness loss at 30 degrees viewing angle) with the lowest reflectance rate (4.8 percent) among all models.

In the report created by DisplayMate, the 60 Hz screen refresh rate of the iPhone 12 Pro Max was also mentioned. Authorities have announced that the processor and GPU performance, which is increased with the iPhone 12 family, eliminates the inadequacy of 60 Hz and offers a very smooth experience to consumers. According to DisplayMate, the screen of the iPhone 12 Pro Max will offer quite adequate performance for almost any application.

According to experts, the screen of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is also very good in terms of energy efficiency. DisplayMate says Apple has increased energy savings by 10 percent with the iPhone 12 Pro Max compared to the iPhone 11 family. In fact, this explanation is related to the prolongation of use, although there is no big difference between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 in terms of battery. Thanks to all these features, the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s screen has made it the best display device among smartphones.



