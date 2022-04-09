Best Reality TV Couples: Todd and Julie Christie, Melissa and Joe Gorga and others

A couple who shoots a show together! Reality shows have led to the end of many relationships, but these two are still strong, cameras and all that.

Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga made their television debut in the third season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which aired in 2011. The Bravo franchise has a reputation for testing even the strongest marriages, but the Gorgs have withstood it all—including a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

“We’re doing great,” the Bravo personality said of her husband, whom she married in 2004. — The pandemic was a bit severe. I think it brought out a lot of our real feelings.”

However, after talking about it, they came to a new understanding of each other. “We’re much better now,” she explained. “Perhaps it was useful for us to discuss this. I didn’t know how he was feeling, and I don’t think he understood where I was from.”

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, who married in 1996, have been hosting a reality show in the USA since 2014, “Chrisley Knows Best.” “I realized I was in love with her as soon as she walked into my friend’s house: this is the first night I met her,” the Georgia native told us about his wife in February 2022. — And the moment she entered the room, it was the only time before and after I caught my breath, except when I passed by the mirror. ”

In addition to filming the reality show together, the Chrisleys went on another journey together: to lose weight. “I’ve been a Nutrisystem partner for several years now, and I’ve officially lost 30 pounds,” Julie told us in January 2022. — It took a while. It really changed my lifestyle because I love cooking and I love eating. …When Todd saw the results I was getting, he decided to join me in a partnership plan.”

The family patriarch, for his part, lost almost 18 pounds after gaining excess weight during quarantine related to the pandemic. He thanked his wife for helping him stay on track when he took control of his health.

“I think Julie and I always knew we were better together, but we’re better at handling this weight because we’re responsible to each other,” Todd told us at the time. “I think with the partnership plan and with what Nutrisystem offered us, we were very successful because I lost 18 pounds. Now I’ve lost two and a half pounds less than in 1986, when I graduated from high school.”

Keep scrolling to see the best couples of the reality show.

Todd and Julie Chrisley

The couple starred in nine seasons of the series “Chrisley Knows Best” with their children Chase, Savannah, Grayson and Chloe. Lindsay and Kyle, Todd’s children from his marriage to ex-wife Teresa Terry, also appeared in the series.

Mike “The Situation” and Lauren Sorrentino

The college sweethearts tied the knot in November 2018, almost two decades after their first meeting. The Jersey Shore couple welcomed their first child, son Romeo, in May 2021.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanski

The star of the TV series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and a real estate agent got married in January 1996. They have daughters Alexia, Sofia and Portia. The actress of the movie “Halloween Kills” also shares her daughter Farrah with her ex-husband Guraysh Aljufri.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

The Colorado native began dating the Pratt Daddy Crystals founder during the second season of MTV’s The Hills. They fled to Mexico during the fourth season of the show, which aired in 2008. In October 2017, the duo had a son, Ganner.

Melissa and Joe Gorga

RHONJ stars are raising daughter Antonia and sons Gino and Joey. In 2013, Melissa wrote a book about the duo’s romance titled “Love in Italian: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage.”

Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe

The Seattle native and the “Dancing with the Stars” graduate got married in January 2014 after meeting on season 17 of “The Bachelor.” The duo is still strong, which makes them one of the most successful couples in the history of Bachelor Nation. They have a daughter Mia and sons Samuel and Isaiah.

Chip and Joanna Gaines

The co-owners of Fixer Upper, who married in May 2003, now run a bona fide empire that includes the Magnolia Network and the Magnolia Market complex in Waco, Texas. The duo has sons Drake, Duke and Crew, as well as daughters Ella and Emmy Kay.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and Allison Holker

The graduate of the group “So you think you can dance” and the group “Dancing with the Stars” got married in December 2013. From 2017 to 2020, they co-hosted Disney’s “Fairytale Weddings.” The couple has daughters Wesley and Zaya and a son Maddox.