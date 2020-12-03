Best Readers: horror games for the audience

The Top of Readers board is making a big hit on both Voxel and Minha Série! After participating in a poll and choosing the 10 best games of 2020, the Voxel audience also went to our Instagram (@tec_mundo) to choose which are the best horror games ever made!

The result was quite surprising, since classic franchises ended up being surpassed by the incredible Outlast, who pinched the first place on the podium with 27% of the total votes! Veterans of the genre completed the podium, with the Resident Evil Saga taking silver and 21% of the vote, followed by Silent Hill, who took the bronze and just over 19% of the vote. Check out the full list:

Outlast – 27% of votes

Resident Evil Saga – 21.1% of the votes

Silent Hill – 19.5% of the vote

Dead Space – 7.6% of the votes

The Evil Within – 6% of the votes

Fatal Frame – 6% of the votes

Five Nights at Freddy’s – 5.1% of the votes

Agony – 3.4% of the votes

F.E.A.R. – 1.7% of votes

Alan Wake – 1.7% of the vote

Phasmophobia – 0.9% of the votes

Corpse Party – 0.9% of the votes

It is curious to note that some games that are very successful in streams and videos on social networks, such as Phasmophobia and Five Nights at Freddy’s, were not so remembered by Voxel players, while the Dead Space franchise, which continues on hiatus and without major recent releases , got a very expressive vote. What did you think of these results? Comment below!

About the Top of Readers board

The Top of Readers board is a poll that airs on some weekends on TecMundo’s official Instagram (@tec_mundo). There, we asked our readers what their favorite games, characters and genres are. The results will always be posted here on Voxel. So just comment and cheer for your favorites!



