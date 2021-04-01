Best podcast microphones: 6 options for you

Finding a good podcast microphone is a task that requires a good evaluation of the technical specifications of each model. If you are or want to become a content creator and have your own podcast, having a microphone that provides clean audio without any interference is essential.

With the number of podcasts and listeners growing in the country, providing your listeners with good audio quality, in addition to interesting content, is an excellent differential.

Thinking about it, we have separated in a list 6 microphone options for podcast, ranging from the simplest models to the most expensive and with more advanced technical specifications. Check out:

Tripod microphone GXT 232 Trust

If you are looking for a cost-effective podcast microphone, this model from Trust is right for you. In addition to being accompanied by a tripod, the device also includes an elastic suspension that prevents vibrations and wind protection for clearer and higher quality audio. The connection is digital USB, working instantly as soon as it is connected to the computer.

Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone

With a very unique design, this condenser microphone from Blue is suitable for recording podcasts and streaming on the PC. The product comes with an adjustable table stand and its connection is plug and play using a USB cable. The pickup pattern is cardioid, which means that the captured sound is the sound reproduced immediately in front of the accessory.

This model is highly rated by buyers, which is why it is worth trusting this device as a good microphone for recording podcasts.

Stream Microphone Blasar GM300 Redragon

Also aimed at the gamer audience, this microphone from Redragon is suitable both for those who want to produce podcasts and for those who want a good accessory for streaming or competitive games. The modern design of the accessory combines very well with the target audience and the accessories make its use even more practical. The connector is USB and is compatible with all operating systems.