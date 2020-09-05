Best phones of the year: see the EISA winners in 2020

The European Image and Sound Association (EISA) announced the winners of the award for best cell phones in 2020.

OnePlus 8 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip and Sony Xperia 1 II were some of the featured phones. Among the segments evaluated are camera, multimedia, folding cell phone and advanced smartphone.

The European institute brings together experts who vote for favorite devices to compose the ranking. The list was announced at IFA 2020, the technology fair in Berlin, Germany. Despite having several models on EISA’s select list, only the Galaxy Z Flip is available in Brazil. Samsung’s foldable can be purchased on the domestic market at prices starting at $ 5,499.

Best camera: Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei had already won the category last year with the P30 Pro. This year, the successor Huawei P40 Pro maintained the gold medal with the Chinese giant. The photographic set of the cell phone includes a 50 MP sensor, followed by a 12 MP telephoto lens, 40 MP ultra wide and a 3D camera, responsible for the portrait mode, a famous feature that blurs the background of the image.

The Huawei P40 Pro uses Leica lenses, offers five times optical zoom, Octa PD auto focus and real-time depth detection.

Best foldable smartphone: Galaxy Z Flip

The Galaxy Z Flip was voted the best in the folding category. The flip phone features a 6.7-inch flexible screen with Full HD + resolution (2636 x 1080 pixels) and adaptations to be used in a personalized way when folded. The display can also serve as a support with navigation tools.

The device’s technical file has an octa-core processor up to 2.9 Hz, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage. The rear camera has a wide and ultra wide lens that has two 12 MP sensors. The front camera records selfies up to 10 MP. The Galaxy Z Flip is the only phone listed that is available in Brazil for prices in the range of R $ 5,499.



